Wells Fargo & Co Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.10% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.84.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GAP will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 769,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth $2,988,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

