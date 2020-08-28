Wedbush Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

