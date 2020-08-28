Wedbush Boosts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $152.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of GBT opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,047. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,038,000 after acquiring an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,229,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

