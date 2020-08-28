Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.83. Approximately 2,068,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 607,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.