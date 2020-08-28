Warburg Research Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €215.00 ($252.94) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €198.00 ($232.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.83 ($295.10).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €255.60 ($300.71) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €246.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €233.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.