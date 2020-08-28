Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.37

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $45.87 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003228 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007336 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Huobi and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

