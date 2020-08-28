vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

