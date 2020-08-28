VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.

VMW stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.