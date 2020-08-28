VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.
VMW stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.79.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,627,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.