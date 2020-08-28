VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.90 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
