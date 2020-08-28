VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.90 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

