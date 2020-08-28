Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Down 1.4%

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 119,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

VVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.27 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20.

In related news, insider Christian Chammas sold 181,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £132,424.92 ($173,036.61). Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £24,850 ($32,470.93).

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

