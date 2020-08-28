Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.
V opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
