Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

V opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

