Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading Down 1%

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.32. 7,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.