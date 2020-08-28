Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,982. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its position in Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth about $405,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

