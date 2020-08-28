Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 6%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.35. 1,499,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 996,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $948,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 216,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.