Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.31.

VCTR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

