Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $274.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average is $262.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.