Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VeriSign is benefiting from growth in .com and .net domain-name registrations. It ended the second quarter with 162.1 million .com. and .net domain-name registrations, up 3.8% year over year. Also, the renewal of the .com contract and price hikes for the .com and .net domain names bode well in the long haul. Per the amended cooperative agreement with the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, registry-price increases for all of its TLDs, including .com and .net, have been put on the back-burner through the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Stiff competition from ccTLDs and new gTLDs is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Verisign stock opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.47.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $1,263,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 913,515 shares in the company, valued at $192,322,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total value of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

