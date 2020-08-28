VeriME Price Tops $0.0001 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.32 or 0.05417944 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032969 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

