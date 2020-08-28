Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $325.00 at Stephens

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $270.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

