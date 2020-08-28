Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $270.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $62,585.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.