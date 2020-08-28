Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.49 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.92.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $274.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.