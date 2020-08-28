Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.03 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.92.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $274.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

