Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.420 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

NYSE VEEV opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average of $201.12. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.92.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $25,364.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

