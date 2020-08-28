Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

NYSE VEEV opened at $270.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $274.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

