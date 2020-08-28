Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VITL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Vasta Platform in a report released on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at $248,949,075.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

