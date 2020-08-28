ValuEngine Downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Sell

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Teck Resources stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

