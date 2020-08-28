ValuEngine Downgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

NYSE:HEP opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

