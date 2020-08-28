Urban Outfitters Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 18,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 800% compared to the typical volume of 2,086 call options.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $24.05 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

