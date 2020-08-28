Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $24.46. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 196,067 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.