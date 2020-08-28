Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities researchers at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

UPWK opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $522,292.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $44,804.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,310 shares of company stock valued at $539,644. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

