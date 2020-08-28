Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.31. 451,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 289,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $913.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

