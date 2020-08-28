Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $164.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.