United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 372.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

USO opened at $30.67 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $106.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

