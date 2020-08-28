United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of UFCS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Fire Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

