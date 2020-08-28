United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in United Continental by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

