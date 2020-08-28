Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €28.00 by Nord/LB

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.69 ($30.23).

Uniper stock opened at €27.52 ($32.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.01. Uniper has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

