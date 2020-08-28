Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.96. Unilever has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

