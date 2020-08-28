Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,010.35

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Unify has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $100,010.35 and $3,394.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00501086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.