UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. 591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

