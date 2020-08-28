UMA Price Up 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. UMA has a market cap of $570.27 million and $8.93 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $10.58 or 0.00092300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,889,835 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

