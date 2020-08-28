Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 5.7%

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 901,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,476,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.
About Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP)
Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.
