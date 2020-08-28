Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $92.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $240,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,139 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

