Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $92.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.
Shares of RARE stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after buying an additional 89,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after buying an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
