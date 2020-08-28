Ultra Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $40.09 million and $647,414.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,464.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.02338041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00642621 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00008958 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,594,782 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

