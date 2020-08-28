Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Head to Head Comparison

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nlight and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -14.17% -9.17% -7.47% Ultra Clean 1.74% 14.79% 6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nlight and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 1 5 1 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 3 2 0 2.40

Nlight presently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.62%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.20%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Nlight.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nlight and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 4.88 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -92.29 Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.91 -$9.40 million $0.91 26.38

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Nlight on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

