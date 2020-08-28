Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.51, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

