Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.14.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.