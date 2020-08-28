Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.58. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

