Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
