Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $280.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.69.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $223.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.58. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.51. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $109,436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

