UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,969. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -816.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

