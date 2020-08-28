Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

