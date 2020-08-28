Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 1,047 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tuttle Tactical Management reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

